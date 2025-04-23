ECI initiates third batch of training programme for Bihar BLOs ahead of poll season

New Delhi, April 23 In a bid to step up the preparedness of its grassroots functionaries, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday commenced a two-day training and capacity-building programme of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM).

The move assumes significance as the ‘training boost’ for electoral officers comes ahead of electoral battles slated in Bihar later this year, and West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, next year.

Notably, this is the third such batch of training programme, where BLOs are being trained from poll-bound Bihar.

A total of 229 BLOs, 12 EROs and 2 DEOs from the state are participating in the two-day training programme. A specialised one-day training programme was also held for the State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and police officers from Bihar.

The training programme was inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi at the IIIDEM and was followed by an interaction with the participants.

The training seeks to familiarise the BLOs with their roles and responsibilities as per the statutory framework and equip them to ensure error-free electoral rolls. They will also be trained in the IT applications designed to support their roles.

This is the latest in the first phase of the ongoing physical training programmes at IIIDEM in which 555 BLOs from poll-bound states of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam and 279 Booth Level Agents (BLA-1s) of 10 recognised national and state political parties from Bihar have already been trained.

These well-trained BLOs will form a corps of Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) to strengthen the entire network of BLOs nationwide.

The training of SPNOs and police officers from Bihar aims to improve coordination between election authorities and the police for enhanced electoral management, especially in the areas of law and order and model code of conduct (MCC) enforcement.

Till date, over 3,000 participants from 141 countries including large democracies such as Australia, UK, USA, Brazil, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Israel, Russia and South Africa have benefited from training programmes from India’s globally acclaimed election management practices at IIIDEM.

