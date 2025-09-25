ECI issues new directive to streamline vote counting process

New Delhi, Sep 25 The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday, its 30th major initiative in the last six months, a new directive aimed at streamlining the vote counting process, particularly for postal ballots.

The move, outlined in a press note, seeks to reduce delays and ensure greater clarity and uniformity during the counting of votes.

The ECI’s decision comes in response to a significant increase in the number of postal ballots, a result of recent initiatives like home voting for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens over 85.

While the counting of postal ballots typically concludes before the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the new measure is designed to formalise this process.

Under the new directive, “The penultimate (second last) round of EVM/VVPATs counting shall be taken up only after the counting of Postal Ballot Papers is completed, at the counting centre, where postal ballot counting is being done”, the ECI said in its press note.

The poll-panel has also directed that “in cases where there are a large number of postal ballots, the ROs are to ensure that sufficient number of tables and counting staff are in place so there is no delay, and the counting process is further streamlined.”

The press note highlights this as a key step in further streamlining the entire process.

This initiative is part of a broader series of electoral reforms undertaken by the ECI over the past half-year.

These 29 previous measures have included initiatives to improve convenience for electors, strengthen electoral systems, and enhance the use of technology.

Among these are a mobile deposit facility for voters, the delisting of 808 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), not more than 1,200 electors per polling station to reduce crowding, issuance of Standard Photo ID Cards to BLOs, 4,719 all-party meetings held nationwide at EROs, DEOs and CEOs levels, launch of the ECINET digital platform and others.

The new directive on postal ballots reinforces the ECI's ongoing commitment to improving the efficiency and transparency of the electoral system.

