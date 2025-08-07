ECI issues notification for Vice-Presidential election 2025; nominations begin today

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued the official notification for the conduct of the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025. Acting under the provisions of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Commission announced the timeline for nominations, scrutiny, withdrawal of candidature, and polling — if required.

The notification, dated August 7, has been published in the 'Gazette of India' and will also appear in 'State Gazettes' in their respective official languages.

According to the Commission, the Returning Officer (RO) for the election is the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, who has simultaneously issued a Public Notice in accordance with Rule 3 of the 1974 Election Rules.

As per the schedule, nomination papers can be filed in Room No. RS-28, Parliament House, New Delhi, between 11 A.M. and 3 P.M. on any working day, excluding public holidays, until August 21, 2025.

A security deposit of Rs 15,000 is mandatory and must be submitted either in cash to the RO or deposited with the Reserve Bank of India or a Government Treasury.

Nomination papers must be accompanied by a certified copy of the candidate’s entry in the electoral roll of their parliamentary constituency and the receipt of the security deposit.

The forms are available at the RO’s office during the nomination window. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on August 22 at 11 A.M. in Room No. F-100 (Sangoshthi-2), Parliament House.

If the election is contested, polling will be held on September 9, 2025, between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. in Room No. F-101 (Vasudha), Parliament House.

The notification marks the formal beginning of the process to elect India’s next Vice President, a constitutional post that plays a crucial role in the functioning of the Rajya Sabha.

