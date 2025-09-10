ECI lauds officials for smooth conduct of Vice Presidential election

New Delhi, Sep 10 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday expressed its appreciation for the smooth and orderly conduct of the 17th Vice Presidential election, held in the Parliament House, and praised the coordinated efforts of officials, security forces and observers involved in the exercise.

In a statement, the Commission noted that the poll for electing the 15th Vice President of India was held as scheduled on September 9, 2025, in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi.

Out of 781 eligible electors, 767 exercised their franchise. Of these, 15 ballot papers were declared invalid during counting.

The Returning Officer for the election, Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, declared NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan elected as the Vice President of India after the completion of counting.

"The process which was initiated on 7th August, 2025 with the publication of programme notification in the Gazette has culminated today with the signing of the Certification of the Election of C.P. Radhakrishnan as the 15th Vice President of the Republic of India by Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Election Commissioner and Dr. Vivek Joshi, Election Commissioner,” the ECI said in its Press note.

“Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner and Suman Kumar Das, Secretary which will be read out at the time of oath taking ceremony of the new Vice President of India,” it added.

The Commission placed on record its “sincere appreciation” for the Returning Officer, ECI observers, Delhi Police, CRPF, and the entire administrative machinery for ensuring the seamless conduct of the high-profile election.

This year’s poll marks the 17th Vice Presidential election since Independence. Radhakrishnan will succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar and assume office as the constitutional second-in-command after the President of India.

