ECI not providing gender-wise data of Bihar’s first phase polling, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Nov 9 Grand Alliance Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is withholding the gender-wise polling percentage of the first phase of voting in Bihar.

Speaking to media persons at the Patna Airport, Yadav said, “Three days have passed since the first phase of polling, but the Election Commission has not released the gender-wise polling data. Why are they hiding it? Earlier, male and female turnout data used to come on the same day. Why are they delaying it now? People in the entire state want to know the gender-wise polling percentage.”

He further alleged, “VVPAT slips were dumped in Samastipur — everybody knows this. CCTVs in strong rooms are getting switched off. The Election Commission should explain why this is happening.”

Responding to a question on why he and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani were campaigning separately, Yadav said, “We have to campaign in 122 Assembly constituencies. If all of us go together, how will we cover it? That is why we distributed the constituencies for the second phase campaign — because time was limited. There is no difference between us.”

On the final day of campaigning for the second phase, Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday covered Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Jehanabad and Arwal — the districts going to polls on November 11.

“We are getting support from all sections of people. In the first phase of polling, the Grand Alliance is leading by a big margin — and the same result will come in the second phase as well,” he said.

He claimed that support was coming from the elderly, women, youth, Jeevika Didis, Anganwadi workers, teachers, nurses, police personnel, Mamta workers, ASHA workers, farmers and cooks.

Yadav once again reiterated his key poll promises — including one government job for every family, 200 units of free electricity, Rs 2,500 per month to women under the Mai-Bahin-Maan Yojana, and Rs 1,500 social security pension for the elderly and widows, among other schemes.

