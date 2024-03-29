ECI prohibits exit polls from 7 a.m. on April 19 to 6.30 p.m. on June 1

New Delhi, March 29 The Election Commission on Friday issued a notification announcing a prohibition on conducting, publishing, or publicising exit polls connected to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls scheduled in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

The prohibition period is set to commence from 7 a.m. on April 19, and conclude at 6:30 p.m. on June 1. This restriction applies to all forms of media, including print, electronic, or any other dissemination method.

The display of any election-related content, including the results of opinion polls or any other survey, on electronic media will be prohibited during the 48-hour period leading up to the conclusion of the polling process for the aforementioned general elections and Assembly polls.

