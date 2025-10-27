ECI promotes voter awareness during Chhath festival in Patna

Patna, Oct 27 On the third day of the Chhath festival, the Election Commission of India (ECI) took a unique approach to raise voter awareness and encourage higher participation in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

As thousands of devotees gathered at various Chhath Ghats across the state to offer Arghya (prayers) to the setting sun, a steamer on the Ganga River in Patna drew attention with banners and slogans promoting voter participation.

Displaying the message “Bihar will vote, Bihar will choose its government,” the steamer is being operated to remind devotees of their democratic duty.

The ECI is urging people to step out from their homes and cast their votes on November 6 and November 11, when polling will take place in two phases.

Vote counting is scheduled for November 14, and the entire election process will conclude on November 16.

Officials expressed hope that voter turnout will increase this time, as many residents have returned home for the Chhath festival and are expected to vote before leaving.

To reach as many citizens as possible, the Election Commission is using a range of methods — from banners and posters to songs and celebrity appeals — to emphasise the importance of voting.

The ECI released a special Chhath song featuring messages from State SVEEP icons and actors Pankaj Jha, Neetu Chandra, and Kranti Prakash Jha, encouraging people to participate in the democratic process.

Pankaj Jha, known for his role as an MLA in the popular web series Panchayat, hails from Saharsa district, while Chandan Rai, who played the Panchayat Assistant, is from Vaishali district.

Both have been nominated as State SVEEP icons for the upcoming elections, with approval from the Election Commission of India.

With the election campaign in full swing — and both the NDA and Grand Alliance actively campaigning — the ECI’s creative outreach during Chhath aims to ensure that every eligible voter contributes to strengthening democracy.

