ECI recognises Anbumani Ramadoss as PMK president, extends tenure of office bearers

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS ) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has formally recognised Anbumani Ramadoss as the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and extended the tenure of the party’s key office-bearers until August 1, 2026.

Announcing the development at the party headquarters here in T. Nagar on Monday, PMK spokesperson and advocate K. Balu said the Election Commission had accepted the resolutions passed at the general council meeting held in August at Mamallapuram.

He displayed the official communication from the ECI confirming the decision, calling it a “clear endorsement” of Anbumani Ramadoss' leadership.

According to the order, the ECI has also reaffirmed the PMK’s mango as the official election symbol and approved the party’s existing headquarters in T. Nagar as its recognised state office.

Importantly, the communication specified that only members aligned with Anbumani Ramadoss’ leadership are authorised to use the party name and symbol in any electoral context.

“The Election Commission has removed all doubts. Dr. Anbumani will continue as president, and the general secretary and treasurer will remain in office until August 2026,” Balu said.

He urged the media to avoid portraying the PMK as being divided into rival factions, insisting that the party stands united under Dr. Anbumani.

He further emphasised that while party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss continues to be revered as a guiding force, the administrative authority and decision-making powers rest firmly with his son.

“The commission’s order has brought immense satisfaction to our cadres. It makes clear that only those accepting Dr. Anbumani’s leadership can represent the PMK and use the mango symbol,” he said.

Balu also appealed to members who had distanced themselves amid recent internal disagreements to return to the fold.

“It is time to work together and strengthen the party’s campaign to secure a greater role in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape,” he added.

With the commission’s recognition, PMK leaders believe the party has cleared a major hurdle ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, positioning Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss as the undisputed leader tasked with steering the party’s future course.

