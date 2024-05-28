ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls

Kolkata, May 28 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, Aminul Islam, just three days before polling in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on June 1.

Sandeshkhali is one of the seven Assembly segments under the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat where polling is scheduled on Saturday.

The ECI also ordered the removal of Koteshwar Rao, the SP of Sundarbans in South 24 Parganas district, which covers parts of two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Jaynagar and Mathurapur.

The Commission also ordered the replacement of Debasish Sarkar, the inspector-in-charge of Rahara police station, which comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that there are clear instructions from the poll panel that these officers cannot be assigned any election-related duty.

The Commission has asked the state secretariat to send names for their replacements.

