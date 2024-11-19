ECI seeks reply from Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Cong complaint of 'campaigning' in TV serials

Mumbai, Nov 19 A day before the polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a reply within 24 hours from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for covert political promotion/campaigning in TV serials.

The Office of the CEO’s notice to Shiv Sena was based on a complaint filed by the state Congress general secretary, Sachin Sawant.

Taking serious note of Sawant’s complaint of covert campaigning by the Shinde faction in TV serials, the office of the CEO asked the latter to file its statement within 24 hours.

Sawant in his complaint filed last week claimed that MahaYuti had begun using covert advertising as a strategy. "The advertisement by MahaYuti’s Shinde Sena was openly displayed in one of the Marathi channel’s serial 'Gharoghari Maitrichya Chuli'. Similarly, a commercial was filmed for another serial 'Prema Chi Gosht' and most likely for other serials as well. While switching between scenes, this advertisement is being played. In order to keep the Election Commission from noticing, this is being done secretly," he claimed.

"MahaYuti is not only morally corrupt but also shows no regard to democracy, the Constitution or the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Election Commission must find out how many such crooked tricks have been used by MahaYuti. We strongly condemn this blatant abuse of model code of conduct and demand action in terms of filing an FIR against the culprits," said Sawant.

He further added that action should also be taken against the said TV Channel by filing an FIR.

After the action by the Office of the CEO, Sawant in his reaction said, "I thank the poll panel. In any case, a case should be registered on this complaint as there is a possibility that money has been exchanged."

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place on Wednesday in a single phase from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Out of the 288 seats, 234 are under the general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

