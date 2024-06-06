ECI submits names of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs to President Murmu

New Delhi, June 6 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday submitted the names of the members elected to the 18th Lok Sabha to President Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with the Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, met the President and submitted to her a copy of the notification issued by the ECI, in terms of Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, containing the names of the Members elected to the Lok Sabha following the general elections.

At the occasion, the President congratulated the CEC and the Election Commissioners on the successful completion of the electoral process.

"On behalf of the entire country, she appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission, its officials and members of staff, other public officials who were involved in management and superintendence of the campaign and polling, and police and security personnel, Central and State, for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the people’s ballot and successfully completing a free and fair election," the President’s Secretariat said in a press communique.

In a related development, with the declaration of the results, the ECI lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which was imposed on March 16. The provisions of MCC are enforced from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission and it remains in operation till the completion of the election process.

On Wednesday, the President dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet. Its term was due to end on June 16.

