ECI team reviews Assembly poll preparations in Maharashtra

Mumbai, July 8 A team of the Election Commission of India on Monday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with the state Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam, the Municipal Commissioners of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, Commissioners of Police, and District Collectors.

The Assembly elections are likely to be held in September-October this year.

According to a state government release, the presentation was made to the visiting ECI team on the work done by the District Collectors and District Election Officers during the Lok Sabha elections.

The ECI team instructed the state and district officials regarding the work to be done for the ensuing Assembly elections. It asked the District Collectors to set up polling stations in high-rise buildings and group cooperative housing societies with more than 200 homes in cities in a bid to increase the voting turnout.

The other instructions include undertaking a drive to update the voters list and a special short revision programme of the voters list to reduce a few names and include new voter names, setting up new polling stations, and the printing and distribution of voter cards.

The ECI team gave information with regard to the required manpower, EVMs, and VVPATs for the upcoming elections.

