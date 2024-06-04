ECI trends put BJP, Congress bigwigs on slippery track in Bengal

Kolkata, June 4 If the trends of the election results coming out of the Election Commission of India (ECI) data hold true on Saturday, many big names of the BJP, Congress, and Left Front are staring at defeat in the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

State Congress President and five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is seeking re-election from Baharampur in Murshidabad district, is trailing in second position behind Trinamool Congress nominee and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan by over 11,000 votes.

Despite Congress throwing all its weight behind its ally, CPI-M state Secretary Md Salim is trailing Abu Taher Khan of the Trinamool by over 27,000 votes in Murshidabad.

In Cooch Behar, Trinamool's Jagadish Chandra Barma is leading BJP’s sitting MP and Union Minister Nisith Pramanik by over 5,000 votes.

Other BJP bigwigs, including its state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar from Balurghat, actress-politician Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly, former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur, and Subhash Sarkar from Bankura are all trailing.

Among those in the lead from the BJP include Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk, Santanu Thakur from Bangaon, Jahannath Sarkar from Ranaghat, Manoj Tigga from Alipurduar, and Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri.

The only Congress candidate who is leading is Isha Khan Chowdhury from Maldaha-Dakshin.

Till the time of filing of this report, Trinamool was leading on 31 seats, the BJP was ahead on 10 seats, while the Congress was in the lead on one seat.

