ECI's Bihar revision exercise meant to benefit BJP: Congress

Mumbai, Aug 1 Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar was conducted to benefit the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, Sachin Sawant said, “Rahul Gandhi has also made it clear that the entire exercise by the Election Commission was aimed at helping the BJP. This is now becoming evident, and the Congress party will soon present evidence to support this claim. We believe the revision was carried out with the sole intent to manipulate the electoral process. The critical question now is: whose names were removed from the voter list, and on what basis? This must be investigated thoroughly.”

He also reacted to the Maharashtra government’s handling of the controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, who was caught playing an online card game, allegedly rummy, during a meeting. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar recently reassigned Kokate to the Sports Ministry.

Sawant said, “This incident was an insult to farmers. The minister should have either resigned or been sacked. Instead, the government protected him and rewarded him with an important portfolio like Sports. At this rate, they may as well declare ‘Rummy’ the official sport of the state. The minister, clearly interested in the game, might even start training others while public money continues to be wasted. We strongly condemn the way he was shielded.”

On the recent claim by a former Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer that there were instructions to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Sawant said the BJP must answer key questions.

“Terrorism has no religion - a statement made by former Union Home Secretary R.K. Singh, who is now a BJP minister. He never denied that there was evidence against some Hindutva organisations. So, what action has the BJP taken? Why are Ram Chandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, both linked to the Malegaon case, still absconding since 2008? Why was the murder of RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi hushed up? The BJP must respond,” Sawant said.

On the question of whether it was genuinely a case of Hindu terrorism or a political conspiracy, Sawant added, “It’s strange how this issue is being revived after 17 years. The officer being mentioned is Parambir Singh, who now enjoys the BJP’s protection. The BJP has been in power since 2014 and even gave Singh important postings. Why didn’t this matter come up earlier? If there were excesses during 2008–2014, they should ask Ajit Pawar, who was part of that government and is now with them. The Malegaon investigation was flawed; many witnesses turned hostile.”

