ECI's 'Chandrayaan Se Chunao Tak' initiative boosts voter enthusiasm in West Delhi

Vikaspuri, Feb 5 As the Delhi Assembly polls unfold, a captivating and futuristic initiative by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been turning heads and generating excitement in West Delhi. At a special polling booth in Vikaspuri, voters are greeted with a remarkable theme: "India's Flight from Chandrayaan to Election."

The booth is unlike any other, featuring models of the Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, as well as interactive displays of planets through a bioscope and telescope.

In a bid to connect the nation’s ambitious space missions with the democratic process, astronauts —dressed in full gear — escort voters into the booth, adding an element of fun and innovation to the voting experience.

Particularly heartwarming is the special attention given to elderly voters, who are greeted with roses and a warm welcome as they step forward to cast their ballots.

The idea behind this initiative is to increase voter awareness and enthusiasm, while also celebrating India’s remarkable achievements in space exploration.

It has certainly captured the imagination of those visiting the booth. The set-up, featuring a mix of space-themed models and technology-driven displays, not only engages voters but also creates a sense of national pride and excitement.

Voters, young and old, are visibly delighted by the experience, with many expressing their appreciation for the innovative approach.

Speaking to IANS, SDM Patel Nagar, Nitin Shakya, who is spearheading the initiative and ensuring that everything runs smoothly at the polling booths, shared his optimism about the potential impact of this unique approach on voter turnout.

"We’ve worked with the theme 'Chandrayaan se Chunao tak' to connect space exploration with the electoral process.

"The students and college volunteers have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. The use of technology and AI has added a futuristic touch, and the positive response from the voters is overwhelming. This excitement is definitely driving up the voting percentage," he said.

As of 1 p.m. on polling day, Delhi saw a turnout of 33.31 per cent, with a noticeable increase in voters as the afternoon warmed up after a cool morning.

The ECI’s initiative, combined with the collaborative efforts of the West Delhi administration, is already proving to be a success, attracting a steady stream of voters, all enthusiastic about this engaging and memorable voting experience.

With the perfect blend of space exploration and civic engagement, the ‘Chandrayaan Se Chunao Tak’ initiative is not only boosting the spirit of democracy but also ensuring that more citizens come out to participate in shaping the future of Delhi.

