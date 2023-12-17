Ecologist flags Assam's Balipara project as conservation success story

New Delhi, Dec 17 In India, authorities need to restore most of the forests. Both, forest conservation and land restoration require a combination of philanthropy and Government support, believes an ecologist who just returned from the two-week-long UN Climate Change Conference or the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) in Dubai.

India experiences unique challenges like overheated days and increased temperatures, affecting the functioning of vital plant structures.

The urgency of climate change and biodiversity in India should be seen in context of the impact high temperatures have on plant systems, said Meenakshi Venkataraman, Ecologist and International Director of the Projects Division of the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group (ESRAG).

In an interview with IANS, she said the Balipara conservation project in Assam is an example of one such initiative for the restoration of forests and protection of local livelihoods.

“It is one of the largest restoration and conservation efforts in the history of South Asia. Starting in 2024, local organisations will work together to plant 20 million trees, conserve and restore over 61,000 hectares, and benefit more than 178,000 people,” she said.

“However, there is a need for more extensive efforts, involving civil society and local communities for their collaboration, some global examples like Lola Cabnal’s work in Guatemala with Rotary and the IUCN Indigenous group, demonstrate successful long-term results. The emphasis is on moving beyond awareness to actionable efforts for effective conservation.”

The COP28’s ‘Nature, Land Use and Ocean Day’ saw leaders endorsing commitments and pledges of over $186 million to drive climate action and continue to build momentum to protect and restore nature.

A number of landmark commitments on forests, mangroves, landscape restoration, nature finance and the ocean, were announced reaffirming that near-term action on nature is essential to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Meenakshi said with respect to India there are challenges in marine credits and establishing reserves like mangroves which require understanding, measurement, and monitoring.

“We are in 2023 and the 30 by 30 vision still seems distant. At the same time, this cannot be just a government or a private undertaking. Effective solutions involve more than just planting a tree; they require a comprehensive understanding, monitoring, and adaptive learning," Meenakshi said.

She added: “Local communities and civil societies are an integral part of the process, and we need to respect them for the efforts they are making.”

In the face of global environmental challenges, she pointed out, Rotary shows how little collective actions can lead to significant global change, as the organisation champions both local and bottom-up efforts in environmental stewardship, empowering people and their communities to manage impacts on the planet effectively.

For example, Rotary is collaborating with the United Nations Environment Programme to adopt rivers for improved water quality and mangrove planting to fortify marine ecosystems.

“As an active participant in COP28, Rotary continued to demonstrate its dedication to global climate action by fostering partnerships with governments and organizations,” she said.

She believes the key to addressing climate change lies in nature and biodiversity alongside reducing fossil fuel usage.

“However, one of our biggest misconceptions is that biodiversity only involves visible elements like trees, insects, soil, and microbes. Recognising the significance of the unseen elements of biodiversity, like fungal and microbial world, beneath the soil is equally critical, particularly for soil and biodiversity health,” Meenakshi told IANS.

She believes indigenous people and local communities are the best protectors of nature.

“Despite being closest to nature, indigenous people often bear the brunt of climate impacts, facing restrictions on using forest resources while lacking alternative livelihoods. The ‘Red Plus’ initiative aims to directly fund the local indigenous tribes for climate action, emphasising a rights-based approach. There is a need for both bottom-up and top-down perspectives in recognising the challenges faced by indigenous communities, globally," Meenakshi said.

According to her, there has been increased representation of indigenous communities at COP but challenges persist, particularly in counting disenfranchised youth.

Meenakshi said, “The complexity of the issue requires a case-based approach, acknowledging variations between countries and states. While progress is evident, the rate of development versus conservation poses a threat to indigenous populations.

“A lot of the indigenous communities also face health issues such as lack of nutrition, and proper hydration as a result of rising temperatures and increasing humidity.

"Inclusiveness is a central theme at every COP, addressing the diverse needs of communities, including indigenous groups and individuals with disabilities. The active involvement of youth, aged 17 to 20, representing their communities at the conference (COP28), was a positive step.

"The focus now needs to extend beyond accessing funds to encompass broader issues, such as health, comfort, and basic needs, in the context of climate change.”

In India, Meenakshi said, climate change is often discussed particularly in the context of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and philanthropy.

“However, the sustainability of projects, both tangible and intangible, tends to be overlooked in many CSR initiatives.

"Some institutions in India are addressing this aspect, but the extent of their implementation and monitoring remains uncertain. The challenge lies in ensuring that sustainability is prioritised and effectively measured over the long term,” Meenakshi added.

Nearly 200 nations at COP28, which concluded on December 13, approved a roadmap for “transitioning away from fossil fuels” -- a first for a UN climate conference -- but the deal stopped short of a long call for a “phase out” of fossil fuels -- oil, coal and gas.

