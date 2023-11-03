Economic circumstances shouldn't lead to dowry deaths: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Delhi High Court has said that the judicial system cannot allow the economic circumstances of a girl's parents to become death warrants for their daughters in their matrimonial homes.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made this observation while addressing a dowry death case, stating that it's an egregious injustice to subject a woman to a life akin to a slave solely because of her marital status.

The court noted the case as a significant failure in societal mindset and stressed the importance of treating women with respect, dignity, and empathy within the institution of marriage.

The judgement highlighted the need for women's emotional and psychological well-being to be protected, just as their physical safety is, and for them not to be treated as a source of financial enrichment because they marry.

The court also recognised the psychological trauma endured by victims of dowry death and how women are expected to keep fulfilling dowry demands even after marriage.

Justice Sharma noted that dowry death cases reinforce the notion that women are seen as financial burdens, with their marriage prospects and expenses taking precedence from birth, often overshadowing their education and career aspirations.

The court said that the judiciary has played a pivotal role in combating social evils by effectively enforcing the law and safeguarding women against gender-based crimes, contributing positively to the fight against violence inflicted upon married women as it upheld the conviction of a husband for causing the dowry death of his wife, who had committed suicide in her matrimonial home, and affirmed the associated sentence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor