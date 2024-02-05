Economy moving in reserve gear in Haryana, says Hooda

Chandigarh, Feb 5 Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Monday said the state's economy was moving in top gear during his party's government, but the BJP-JJP government pushed the economy in "reverse gear".

"This is the reason why Haryana, which was number one in every parameter of development till 2014, today become number one in unemployment, corruption, crime, drugs and inflation," he said.

Leader of Opposition Hooda was addressing Congress workers in Gurugram amidst the presence of state President Udai Bhan. The function was conducted by state Congress working President Jitendra Bhardwaj.

Hooda said elections to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha are near and asked the workers to reach out to every home and every voter and showcase the achievements and work done by the Congress government and failures of the BJP-JJP government.

"If the public compares the work of the two governments in the past nine and a half years, they will definitely vote for the Congress, because the present government has no achievements to show.

"If we talk only about Gurugram, then in the past 10 years of this government, the metro rail network has not moved forward even one inch, whereas the Congress had brought in not only the metro, but also the rapid metro," he said.

"The work of bringing IMT, big industries, projects, international companies, foreign investment in the area also happened during the Congress tenure," he said.

"Till 2014, Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita investment, but the RBI report itself shows that during the current government, Haryana has been lagging behind in terms of investment. Companies are continuously migrating from here," he claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor