ED again summons KCR's daughter Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Hyderabad, Jan 15 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for questioning in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency has issued a notice, asking her to appear before it in Delhi on Tuesday (January 16).

It was immediately not clear if Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will appear or seek more time.

The anti-money laundering agency had previously summoned the BRS leader in September last year but she had challenged the summons in the Supreme Court.

The ED had earlier questioned Kavitha in the case on March 11, 20 and 21, last year.

Kavitha was first summoned by the ED in Delhi liquor scam to appear on March 9, 2023.

However, she had requested the ED to defer questioning citing a one-day hunger strike announced by her on March 10 in the national capital over the delay in passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

The ED had issued fresh summons asking her to appear on March 11.

She was grilled for nine hours on March 11.

The agency again issued summons to Kavitha to appear on March 16, but she skipped the hearing citing her pending petition in Supreme Court against the ED's summons till March 24.

The same day, ED issued fresh summons to Kavitha asking her to appear before them on March 20.

The ED quizzed her for over 10 hours on March 20.

The agency asked her to appear again on March 21. She was again questioned for 10 hours at ED office in Delhi on March 21.

