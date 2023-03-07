ED arrest Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai in Delhi Liquor Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai of Robin Distilleries, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. Pillai is an accused in the case.According to the ED, he has links with Sameer Mahendroo of Indo Spirit Pvt Ltd based in Delhi. Pillai allegedly worked with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MP K Kavitha.The ED accused Kavitha of holding a 65 per cent stake in a liquor company. On December 11, 2022, she was questioned by the investigation agency at her Hyderabad residence.

In October 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Arun Pillai's alleged associate Abhishek Boinpalli, in connection with the scam. Abhishek was associated director with Robin Distribution LLP, an alleged shell company that was used to account for commissions from the liquor firms that benefited from the policy. Abhishek, the ED said, allegedly was involved in the syndicate of the liquor businessmen from the southern states. Sources said Arun Pillai used to collect the commission from other liquor businessmen and route it through his firm.