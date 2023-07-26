ED arrests ex-Panchkula revenue officer in PMLA case

New Delhi, July 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they have arrested Naresh Kumar Sheokand, a former District Revenue Officer (DRO), under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a case linked to the embezzlement of funds of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

He was produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday, which sent him to five days of ED custody.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation against Sheokand and others based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau and CBI under various sections of IPC, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of public servant.

The ED investigation revealed that Sheokand, the then DRO-cum-LAC & CALA, Panchkula in connivance with other private persons had fraudulently transferred NHAI and HSIIDC funds meant for the acquisition of lands to ineligible persons causing wrongful loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 38 crore approximately.

The ED investigation further revealed that these funds, which are proceeds of crime, were further routed to different bank accounts, withdrawn in cash and invested in the purchase of various properties. During the investigation, Sheokand was non-cooperative and resorted to withholding of relevant information and misleading the investigation.

Accordingly, he has been arrested under PMLA. Previously, properties worth Rs. 2.56 crore were attached in this case.

Further investigations into the matter are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor