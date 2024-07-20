ED arrests Haryana Congress MLA Panwar in illegal mining case

Chandigarh, July 20 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Congress legislator from Haryana’s Sonipat, Surender Panwar, from Gurugram in a case of illegal mining.

The ED had conducted raids at his residences and office in January on charges of illegal mining in the state.

Besides, Panwar, the ED In January had conducted raids and recovered Rs 5 crore cash, foreign-made arms and 300 cartridges at locations related to former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Dilbag Singh also in connection with an illegal mining case.

Both Panwar and Dilbag Singh are in the mining business. Around 20 locations linked to the two politicians and their close aides were raided in Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh and Karnal.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, Panwar contested from Sonipat and defeated BJP’s Kavita Jain by a margin of over 32,000 votes, while INLD’s Dilbag Singh lost to BJP’s Ghanshyam Dass in Yamunanagar by a thin margin of over 1,400 votes.

