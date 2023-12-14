ED arrests Kenyan national for involvement in human trafficking

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday that it has arrested a Kenyan national in Goa for his involvement alleged in human trafficking.

The ED said that it arrested Newton Muthuri Kimani, a Kenyan national staying in India on student visa, on December 9 fore his alleged involvement in human trafficking.

Kimani was produced before a court in Goa's Panaji, which sent him to six-day ED custody till December 15.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by the Anjuna Police in Goa against two Nigerian nationals, Isralite a.k.a. Dorcast Maria and Olokpa, for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The accused persons used to bring young African girls to Goa on the pretext of providing jobs in the hospitality industry and then force them into prostitution.

The ED said its probe revealed that Kimani was managing multiple accounts in which certain amounts were being credited on behalf of the accused persons involved in running the trafficking racket.

"This money generated through illegal means was being transferred to Kenya and other countries through the Mpesa app and some foreign bank accounts with the help of some suspected hawala operators," an ED official said.

The ED said that a search operation was conducted in Anjuna during which one Kenyan national, who was forced into flesh trade by Isralite, was rescued alongwith another Kenyan girl.

Further, on the basis of information gathered, three more search operations were carried out in Gujarat and Punjab, resulting in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices.

