ED arrests Rajasthan govt officer in money laundering case

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ved Prakash Yadav, the Joint Director of the Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Rajasthan following raids in several states in a Prevention of Money Laundering case. According to sources, Yadav was placed under arrest late on Wednesday night.

The ED on Wednesday conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, and in Rajasthan's Jaipur. During the searches a number of incriminating documents were recovered and seized.

On Thursday, the ED is likely to question Yadav about the documents. He will be confronted with the evidence collected by the ED.

The ED will produce him before a special PMLA court in Rajasthan. The sources said that they will seek his custodial remand.

"We are probing a possible link of Rs 2 crore 31 lakh cash which were recovered from Jaipur situated Yojna Bhawan's basement," the sources said.

In May, cash amounting to Rs 2.31 crore and one kg of gold were recovered, after which the Jaipur Police made Yadav an accused. Following this, the Ashok Nagar police station in-charge filed a report in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Yadav was then taken into custody and handed over to the ACB. The police had accused Yadav of taking bribes based on CCTV footage.

