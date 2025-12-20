ED arrests real estate firm MD in Rs 61 crore money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has arrested Kakarla Srinivas, Managing Director of Jayathri Infrastructures India Pvt Ltd, in connection with a money laundering probe involving alleged cheating of homebuyers and investors to the tune of Rs 61 crore, the agency said on Saturday.

Srinivas was apprehended on December 18, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following an extensive investigation by the central agency

According to the ED, the case stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Cyberabad Police against Jayathri Infrastructures, its sister concern Jayathri Reliabilities India Pvt Ltd, Srinivas, and others.

These FIRs were lodged on complaints from homebuyers and investors who alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds collected in the name of real estate development.

Investigators said the accused allegedly lured investors by offering pre-launch residential flats, commercial units, Metro station stalls and assured rental returns.

However, the promised projects and returns never materialised, leading to substantial financial losses for the victims.

The ED’s probe revealed that Srinivas generated proceeds of crime amounting to around Rs 61 crore through these activities.

The agency found that the funds were systematically layered through multiple bank accounts and routed to group companies, directors, family members and proxy entities.

A significant portion of the money was withdrawn in cash, while some funds were allegedly used to acquire immovable properties and repay unrelated liabilities, with the intent of concealing the true origin of the money.

Earlier, Srinivas had been arrested by the KPHB Police Station, Cyberabad, in May 2025 and was granted bail in July of the same year.

However, he subsequently absconded and remained untraceable despite repeated summons and searches at several locations.

ED officials conducted searches at eight premises, recovering incriminating documents related to the diversion of funds.

Based on specific intelligence, ED officers apprehended Srinivas from a club in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

He was produced before a special PMLA court on December 19, which remanded him to judicial custody till December 31, 2025.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

