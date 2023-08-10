ED arrests suspended special judge Sudhir Parmar in M3M case

New Delhi, Aug 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested suspended special judge Sudhir Parmar in connection with a PMLA case related to realty firm M3M Group.

In the same matter, the ED had earlier arrested M3M directors Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal. The ED had also arrested Ajay Parmar, the nephew of Sudhir Parmar, in connection with the same case.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Panchkula, Haryana.

According to the FIR, reliable information was received that Sudhir Parmar (who was posted as a special judge for CBI and ED cases in Panchkula at the time) showed favouritism to the accused individuals, namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal (the owners of M3M), and Lalit Goyal (the owner of IREO Group), in exchange for undue advantage in the criminal cases of ED under PMLA and other cases of CBI pending against the aforementioned accused individuals in his court.

It was alleged that Sudhir Parmar received undue benefits through his relative Ajay Parmar. The FIR further mentioned that reliable information indicated instances of grave misconduct, abuse of official position, and demand/acceptance of undue advantage/bribe from the accused individuals in the cases pending in his court.

