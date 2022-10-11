ED asked to provide details for taking Sehgal Hossain to Delhi

Kolkata, Oct 11 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide details on why does the probe agency want to take Sehgal Hossain, bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, to New Delhi in connection to the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal

After a hearing on an ED plea for a transit remand to take Sehgal Hossain to the national capital, the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked the central agency to file a detailed explanatory report by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

While arguing in the court, the probe agency's counsel said that the main case in the matter has been registered in New Delhi where the ED has its headquarter.

"In Kolkata, the ED just has a branch office. Only an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed here. Since the main case has been registered in New Delhi and the ED officers are coming to Kolkata from New Delhi, there is a need to take Sehgal Hossain and question him there," the counsel argued.

Hossain is currently under judicial custody at the Asansol Special Correctional Home in West Burdwan district.

Mondal is also being housed at the same correctional home.

