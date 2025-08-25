ED attaches 13 properties in UP linked to Chhangur Baba’s aide

New Delhi, Aug 25 Stepping up action in a money laundering case related to Chhangur Baba’s illegal conversion activities, the ED has provisionally attached 13 immovable properties worth Rs 13.02 crore acquired by the spiritual leader’s aide Nitu Rohra in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Chhangur Baba, alias Maulana Jalaluddin and Navin Rohra, husband of Nitu Rohra, have already been arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 28 and August 4, respectively. They are both currently in judicial custody.

Rohra’s properties were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow Zonal Office, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

All the immovable properties attached now are located in Utraula, District Balrampur, the ED said.

The ED initiated an investigation in the case on the basis of an FIR registered by ATS, Lucknow, under various sections of the IPC, 1860, alleging a large-scale conspiracy involving unlawful religious conversions, utilisation of foreign funding, and activities posing a potential threat to national security.

Chhangur Baba and his associates are alleged to have established an extensive network operating from the premises of Chand Auliya Dargah, Balrampur, where he regularly organised large gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals.

He is accused of systematically inducing, coercing, and manipulating individuals of other faiths, particularly the Scheduled Castes, and economically disadvantaged persons belonging to the Hindu religion into religious conversion.

Investigation by ED revealed that Chhangur Baba and Navin Rohra utilised the latter’s Dubai-based company, United Marine FZE’s Bank Account, to get funds from unknown, suspicious sources.

Later, that money, amounting to Rs 21.08 crore, was routed to India through NRE/NRO bank accounts of Navin Rohra, said the ED.

The money brought by Chhangur Baba and Navin Rohra from Dubai to India was utilised to acquire immovable properties in the name of Nitu Rohra, wife of Navin Rohra, in Utraula, District Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, the ED said.

