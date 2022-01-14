ED attaches assets worth over Rs 2 crore of former deputy drug controller

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2.07 crore of a former Deputy Drug Controller Licensing Authority Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and others in a disproportionate asset case.

The attached assets include eight immovable properties consisting of land and building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Mandi and Kullu as well as Haryana's Panchkula in the name of Kapil Dhiman, former Deputy Drug Controller Licensing Authority, and others.

Some movable properties like balance in bank accounts, Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) and insurance policies maintained in various banks or financial institutions were also attached under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) dated December 14, 2012, and charge sheet dated March 7, 2018, of State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau, Solan.

The ED investigation revealed that "Kapil Dhiman used to take a bribe for issuing and renewing license of pharmaceutical companies and acquired movable and immovable properties out of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2.07 crore, in his name and in the name of his family members and firm or company and projected them as untainted properties".

( With inputs from ANI )

