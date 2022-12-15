ED attaches assets worth Rs 58.16L in money laundering case

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached immovable and movable assets worth Rs 58.15 lakh, including bank balances worth Rs 12.15 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 46 lakh in connection with a money laundering case.

In the case, one Raghunath Behera, his accomplice Soumyakanta Mohanty and their relatives have been accused of cheating the aspirants of MBBS seats.

The ED initiated the investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of various FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Crime Branch, CID, Odisha Police against Behera and others for duping a number of aspirants across the nation with a false promise to provide MBBS seats in different medical colleges.

During the investigation, it came to notice that there were various FIRs and chargesheets under different police stations in Odisha against Behera, Mohanty and their accomplices in connection with cheating many innocent aspirants on false assurances to provide MBBS seats in different medical colleges and thereby, accumulating the proceeds of crime.

"The attached properties of Rs 58.15 lakh are acquired from the said proceeds of crime and are found in possession of Behera, Mohanty and their relatives," the ED said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor