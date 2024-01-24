ED attaches notice at Shahjahan’s residence asking him to surrender in 5 days

Kolkata, Jan 24 The sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached a notice on the residence of absconding leader Sheikh Shahjahan asking the latter to surrender and personally appear at the central agency’s office within the next five days.

Besides being an accused in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, Shahjahan is also the mastermind behind the orchestrated attack on ED and CAPF personnel on January 5, while the latter attempted a raid and search operation at his residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

On Wednesday, ED’s notice was pasted on the wall of the same residence where their sleuths were attacked, in which their officials were injured.

In the notice, which has been issued under the Money Laundering Act 2002, Shahjahan has been asked to be present at ED’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata by 11 a.m. on January 29.

He has been asked to be present along with documents like PAN Card, EPIC card, AADHAR card, passport and a passport-size photograph of him.

The residence, where the ED sleuths entered on Wednesday morning by breaking open the lock at the main entrance gate, was sealed by the central agency sleuths for the time being.

Meanwhile, ridiculing the renewed ED actions at Shahjahan’s residence, youth Trinamool Congress leader and chief of the party’s IT cell, Debangshu Bhattacharya, has described the central agency as the “son-in-law of Sandeshkhali”.

He also claimed that ED sleuths should have taken the assistance of the state police on January 5. “Today, they functioned smoothly with the cooperation from the state police as ED is the son-i-in-law of Sandeshkhali,” Bhattacharya said. He also said that henceforth the central agencies should restore faith in the state administration in West Bengal.

