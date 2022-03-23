ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.58 cr of ex-PHED executive engineer, kin under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 1.58 crore belonging to Sanjay Kumar Singh, the then Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Samastipur, Government of Bihar and his family.

The ED has also attached the properties of Sanjay's wife Pushpa Singh, and his sons Abhishek Ashish and Anunay Ashish under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a Disproportionate Asset Case.

ED in an official statement stated, "ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered under Section 13 (2) read with 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Sanjay Kumar Singh by Bihar Police."

"During the period July 1987 to September 2013, it was alleged that the executive engineer had acquired huge assets, both movable & immovable, either in his name or in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his all known and legitimate sources of income," the statement further added.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that Singh had made huge cash deposits in his bank account and in the bank accounts of his family members from unexplained sources. He deposited the proceeds of crime into his bank accounts in order to conceal the actual nature with an intent to launder money and projected it as untainted, stated ED.

Further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

