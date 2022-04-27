ED attaches property in PMLA case

New Delhi, April 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached assets worth Rs 1.28 crore belonging to Upendra Nath Mandal, ex-senior manager, Metallurgical Wing, MECON Limited and his wife Supriti Mandal in a case of criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The attached assets include immovable properties in the form of one residential duplex apartment in Kolkata and one car belonging to Supriti Mandal.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation in 2021 on the basis of an FIR lodged by the CBI in 2017.

As per the FIR, Mandal misused his official position as senior manager, by entering into a criminal conspiracy with two firms, Zeal India Chemicals, Ranchi (represented by its partner Ajay Jalan) and Shiv Machine Tools, Chennai (represented by its partner Hitesh V Shah).

Mandal, who as senior manager in MECON evaluated the technical bids submitted by bidders in two tenders floated by Durgapur Steel Plant Project Medium Structure Mill Laboratory Facility and Bokaro Steel Plant Cold Rolling Mill.

The tenders were thereafter awarded to Zeal India Chemicals and Shiv Machine Tools respectively on the basis of the appraisal report submitted by MECON Ltd. The tender was awarded to Zeal India Chemicals despite it not being technically eligible.

"Mandal received illegal gratification from these two firms in his own bank account and in the bank accounts of his relatives, friends to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore," said the ED official.

The ED learnt during the investigation that Mandal used the ill gotten money to acquire a duplex apartment in joint ownership with his wife. He also bought a car in the name of his wife.

The Proceeds of Crime were placed, routed and layered through the bank accounts of relatives, fiends and finally integrated to acquire movable and immovable properties which were identified and attached.

Further investigation to identify the remaining Proceeds of Crime is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor