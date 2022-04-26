ED attaches property in Tabut Inam Endowment Trust case

New Delhi, April 26 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday that it has attached a residential apartment in Pune valued at Rs 1.50 crore along Rs 7.17 crore parked in a bank account opened in the name of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (TIET) in a money laundering case involving Imtiyaz Mohammed Hussain Shaikh and others.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR and charge-sheet filed by Pune Police against the accused persons for claiming compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crore against the acquisition of land of TIET by submitting fabricated documents to the deputy collector, and for impersonating office-bearers of TIET.

The ED learnt during the investigation that accused Hussain, Chand Ramzan Mulani, Satish Rajguru, Santosh Kamble and others in connivance with Ishraque Khan alias Zarif Khan made fake and fabricated documents of TIET.

The accused also forged the signatures of various persons who were shown as trustees of TIET in their fake documents and opened a bank account in the name of TIET by using the said fabricated documents.

The compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crore was credited to the bank account of TIET opened by the accused persons and was subsequently diverted for purchase of a residential flat and personal gains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor