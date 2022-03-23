ED attaches property worth Rs 1.58 cr of ex-Bihar official

New Delhi, March 23 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 1.58 crore belonging to Sanjay Kumar Singh, the ex Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Samastipur, Govt of Bihar, his wife Pushpa Singh, and his sons Abhishek Ashish and Anunay Ashish in connection with a prevention of money laundering case pertaining to disproportionate assets.

Initially, an FIR in this respect was lodged by the Bihar Police under Section 13 (2) read with 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

It was alleged that during 1987 to 2013 the accused had acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, either in his name or in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Singh had made huge cash deposits in his bank account and in the bank accounts of his family members from unexplained sources.

"Singh deposited the proceeds of crime into his bank accounts in order to conceal the actual nature with intent to launder money and projected it as untainted," said an ED official.

Further investigation is underway.

