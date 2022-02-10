ED attaches Rs 1.77 crore of Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached Rs 1.77 crore of Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case.

According to an official, Ayyub allegedly utilized the parts of donations meant for three campaigns, for personal expenses.

"She allegedly didn't utilize donations meant for three campaigns for the right purpose. Parts of donations were allegedly used for personal expenses," said the ED official.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor