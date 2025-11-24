ED attaches Rs 1.84 crore property of ex-DTO officer in pension fund fraud case

New Delhi, Nov 24 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 1.84 crore belonging to former District Treasury Officer (DTO) Satish Kumar in connection with a money laundering case linked to large-scale pension fund fraud in Himachal Pradesh, the agency said on Monday.

The attachment was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to the ED, the attached immovable asset comprises a 200-square-yard plot along with a constructed house located in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, in Punjab’s Mohali district.

The agency initiated its probe based on an FIR registered at Police Station Nahan against Kumar under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has already been convicted in the case by the Special Judge in Sirmaur at Nahan.

“A Charge Sheet dated May 31, 2023, has been filed in the case and Satish Kumar has been convicted by the Hon’ble Special Judge, Sirmaur at Nahan for the said offences,” the ED said in its press note.

Investigators found that Kumar, who served as DTO in Nahan between 2012 and 2018, manipulated the government’s e-pension software to siphon off funds meant for retired employees.

The ED stated that he diverted pension amounts to several bank accounts held in his own name as well as those of his wife and children. A total of ₹1,68,66,371 — due to 95 pensioners — was fraudulently credited to these accounts over the years.

“A total of Rs. 1,68,66,371/- (Proceeds of Crime amount) meant for 95 pensioners was illegally credited to these accounts,” ED said.

ED investigation further established that Satish Kumar utilised the Proceeds of Crime to purchase and construct a residential property at Sunny Enclave, Mohali, thereby projecting the tainted funds as untainted.

“The current market valuation of the property stands at Rs. 1,84,91,651/-, hence the entire value of Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs. 1,68,66,371/- has been provisionally attached under PMLA,” it said.

The ED said further inquiries are in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor