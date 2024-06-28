ED attaches Srinagar house of drug trader linked to terror funding

Srinagar, June 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached a house, belonging to a drug trader linked to funding for terrorist activities, in J&K's Srinagar district on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a statement said.

The ED, in a statement, said that the house, valued at Rs 1.50 crore, in the Bemina locality on the outskirts of Srinagar, belongs to accused Abdul Momin Peer.

The agency had taken over the money laundering part of the case in the FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) pertaining to terror funding.

Peer was initially arrested by J&K Police with cash amounting to Rs 20 lakh and 6 kg heroin during checking. The case was then taken over by the NIA, which went on to recover Rs 1.50 crore and 15 kg heroin from his relatives and associates.

The ED statement said that Peer was involved in the drug trade in collusion with his relatives Islam-ul-Haq Peer, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Syed Saleem Andrabi and others. A residential house in the Bemina area was found to have been bought in the name of Syed Sadat Andrabi from the proceeds of crime generated by the drug trade and the ED attached the property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor