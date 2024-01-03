ED, CBI are alliance partners of NDA: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Jan 3 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday alleged that central investigating agencies ED and CBI are the “alliance partners” of NDA.

“This is not the first time that our family has received the ED and CBI notice. These notices will continue to be served to us till the Lok Sabha election. The ED and CBI are the strongest alliance partners of NDA who are working under pressure from the Modi government,” Tejshwi Yadav said.

He said that there are no major parties in NDA and hence ED and CBI are the “major alliance” partners of NDA.

“They (ED and CBI) have left their real jobs and are doing political work for the NDA,” Yadav said.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks came after ED summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC land for a job scam which allegedly took place during the UPA government.

Under the land for job case, the ED and CBI have registered FIRs against 16 persons including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, Rabri Devi and others.

It is alleged that under the land for job case, many people were given jobs in the Indian Railway on the basis of registering their lands in Bihar.

The ED is investigating the money laundering in this case and have also recently arrested a person namely Amit Katyal who is considered to be close to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family.

