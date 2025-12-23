ED charge sheet says Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife Louise misused Rs 71.50 lakh govt funds

Lucknow, Dec 23 In fresh trouble for former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife Louise Khurshid, the ED filed a charge sheet alleging misuse of Rs 71.50 lakh government funds received by her social organisation in Uttar Pradesh for distribution of artificial limbs, an official said on Tuesday.

The Special Court (PMLA), Lucknow, has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed earlier by the ED against Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, Louise Khurshid and Mohammad Athar, an official said.

The federal probe agency had earlier provisionally attached 15 immovable properties worth Rs 29.51 Lakh, in the form of agricultural land, in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Rs 16.41 Lakh lying in the four bank accounts linked to the Trust.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow Zonal Office, had filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) on August 11, 2025, seeking confiscation of properties worth Rs 45.92 lakh and conviction of the accused.

The probe agency alleged that Louise Khurshid, Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust and Mohammad Athar were involved in the offence of money laundering related to the misuse of government funds in the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by the trust for their personal gains.

The ED initiated an investigation based on 17 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing against Pratyush Shukla, a representative of Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, and others.

The police have filed charge sheets in all 17 cases against Athar Farooqui, alias Mohammed Athar, as the then Secretary of the Trust, and the then project Director, Louise Khurshid.

The ED investigation revealed that the grant-in-aid of Rs 71.50 Lakh received by the Trust was not used for holding camps as sanctioned by the Central Government.

The funds were instead allegedly diverted by Pratyush Shukla, Mohammad Athar, and Louise Khurshid for the interest of the Trust and their personal gain.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor