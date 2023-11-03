ED claims AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand made hawala payments to China

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that during the searches at the premises and entities related to Delhi Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand on Thursday, the agency found evidence relating to unaccounted business investments and hawala payments sent to China in 2023 from his key employees.

The ED also recovered cash to the tune of Rs 74 lakh and various incriminating documents/digital records during the searches, the agency said.

The revelations were made after the ED on Thursday conducted searches at 13 locations in the Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh against Anand and other connected persons and entities.

The ED registered a money laundering case on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against Anand and other connected persons or entities for commission of offence under various sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

The ED said that as per the said complaint, Anand sent hawala payments to China and evaded Customs duty amounting to about Rs 7 crore on various imports.

The court took cognizance of the offence vide an order on August 11 this year.

