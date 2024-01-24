ED Conducts Fresh Raids at TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s Residence in Ration Distribution Scam

Nineteen days following an incident where an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked by a mob, ED officials initiated another raid at the home of Shahjahan Sheikh, a TMC leader who is currently absconding. The operation, conducted on Wednesday morning, is linked to the investigation into an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Accompanied by over 120 central armed police force personnel, ED officers forcibly entered Sheikh's residence in the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district. The team, supported by local police and two witnesses, broke open the collapsible gate to proceed with the search.

We will search Sheikh’s house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told PTI. After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

On January 5, a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of the TMC leader. Three officers were injured in the attack. The district police and Sheikh’s family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers. Sheikh, however, is absconding till date.