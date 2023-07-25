ED conducts nationwide raids in Delhi Jal Board corruption cases

New Delhi, July 25 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted nationwide raids at more than 20 locations in connection with two separate PMLA cases related to corruption in Delhi Jal Board (DJB), sources said on Tuesday.

The raids on Monday took place in Delhi-NCR, Kerala and Chennai.

Last year, the CBI had lodged a case in connection with corruption in the Delhi Jal Board, and the first ED case was based on the CBI's FIR.

The second PMLA ECIR was recorded this year, also in connection with the Delhi Jal Board matter.

The CBI had registered a case against Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer (WW); P.K. Gupta, the then SE (WW)-II; Sushil Kumar Goel, the then Executive Engineer (E & M), Delhi; Ashok Sharma, the then AE (E&M); Ranjit Kumar, the then AAO, all of Delhi Jal Board; and D.K. Mittal, the then General Manager, NBCC (India) Limited; its Project Executive Sadhan Kumar; and a private firm NKG Infrastructure Limited.

According to the CBI, the accused entered into a conspiracy to provide undue favour to NKG Infrastructure Limited and made it technically eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible).

A tender NIT 22 was issued in December 2017 for Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (SITC) of Electromagnetic Flow Meters and corresponding O&M operations for five years of the Delhi Jal Board.

The accused and NKG Infrastructure Limited, with the help of false certificates and fabricated deviation statements issued by NBCC, qualified and bagged a tender worth Rs 38,02,33,080.

In the coming days, the ED can summon the accused to join the investigation.

