ED conducts raids in Rajasthan regarding Khalistani case

Jaipur, Dec 5 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at 30 places across Rajasthan in connection with the Khalistani case.

Sources said that most searches were conducted near Rajasthan-Haryana border.

Earlier, an alleged “future map” of Khalistan had gone viral on social media. The map included Alwar, Bharatpur, Sriganganagar, Anupgarh, Bikaner, Phalodi, Jodhpur, Bundi and Kota areas of Rajasthan.

Following the map controversy, the central agencies had conducted searches and submitted its report to the Home Ministry. However, no action followed in the case. After a diplomatic row erupted between Canada and India, the case again came to limelight.

The Khalistan activities have been reported in Rajasthan in the past as well. The investigating agencies had also imposed strict measures for some days regarding the case in Ganganagar district.

