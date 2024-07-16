ED Conducts Raids on Bihar IAS Officer and Former RJD MLA in Money Laundering Investigation

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Bihar, Delhi, and Pune as part of a probe into money laundering allegations involving Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav, according to official sources.

The raids targeted Hans, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Bihar energy department, along with Yadav and others. Sources indicated that the ED's actions are based on provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on alleged corruption charges.

