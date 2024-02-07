ED Conducts Raids on Former Minister Harak Singh Rawat in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Wednesday targeting Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, according to official sources.

The searches were conducted at various locations in Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Chandigarh, the sources confirmed.

Rawat, who switched allegiance from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls, is under scrutiny in connection to alleged illegal activities related to the Corbett Tiger Reserve in the state.