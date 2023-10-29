ED conducts searches at several locations in MP, Maha & K'taka in online betting case

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that it conducted searches at various locations in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra in connection with its probe into online betting case.

The ED in a statement said that it carried out searches on Friday at various locations in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Hubballi (Karnataka) and Mumbai (Maharashtra).

The ED action is based on the basis of an FIR registered by Madhya Pradesh Police in relation to illegal online betting case involving Satta Matka Apps.

The financial probe agency said that its probe revealed that illegal online betting app such as Dhangames and other Satta Matka Apps were being operated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country to lure unsuspecting masses.

"The app allowed users to register via mobile number and transfer money to Dhangames wallet via UPI and indulge into betting," it said.

The agency said that illegal money generated through these Satta Matka Apps were laundered through web of bogus bank accounts opened by Lokesh Verma in the names of dummy persons by misusing their KYC documents to run the betting operations.

"The proceeds of crime generated from betting operations in the benami bank accounts were laundered and utilized for buying immovable properties," it said.

During the search operations various incriminating documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash of Rs 46.5 lakh were found and seized, it added.

