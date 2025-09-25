ED conducts searches in Ranchi and Delhi in connection with land scam case, seizes Rs 59 lakh

New Delhi, Sep 25 The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Ranchi zonal office conducted extensive search operations at nine premises located in Ranchi and Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a large-scale land scam case.

The search operations conducted on September 23 were focused on the premises of Brajesh Kumar Singh, one of the masterminds of the land scam syndicate, and other related persons.

According to the ED, it initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Jharkhand Police against a land-grabbing syndicate and its associates.

"The ED has already arrested the main accused, Kamlesh Kumar, on 26.07.2024, and a Prosecution Complaint has been filed against him and five others before the Special Court (PMLA), Ranchi," the agency said in a press statement.

"Investigation under the PMLA revealed that the accused persons, in a criminal conspiracy with government officials, including circle officers, forged official land records to illegally acquire and sell vast parcels of non-saleable tribal, government, and Bhuinhari lands," it added.

During the recent search operations, the ED seized a substantial volume of incriminating evidence, including various deeds and agreements related to the fraudulent sale and purchase of land, and several digital devices.

Furthermore, "unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 59 lakh was seized during the search proceedings".

Earlier, a search conducted at the premises of Kamlesh Kumar had resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs. 1.02 crore and 100 rounds of live ammunition.

The agency further said that it has prayed for the confiscation of this seized cash while the further investigation is in progress.

Notably, on Tuesday, the ED carried out a series of raids in Ranchi and Delhi as part of its probe into a multi-crore scam involving tribal-owned land.

According to sources, more than six locations in Ranchi and three premises in Delhi came under the scanner of ED sleuths.

Among those under the ED radar were alleged land mafia Kamlesh Kumar Singh and Kanke Resort owner B.K. Singh, whose premises are being searched.

The raids also extend to individuals closely associated with them, including property dealers and document facilitators.

