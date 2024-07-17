ED detains former K’taka minister’s wife in Tribal Welfare Board case

Bengaluru, July 17 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating the Tribal Welfare case in Karnataka, has detained former minister B. Nagendra's wife for questioning.

Sources said Nagendra's wife Manjula was taken into custody from her residence located in the upscale Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

It is alleged that money has been also transferred from the account of Nagendra, who is in custody, to his family members and also to his wife's account.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and is also demanding a probe by CBI in the case.

They have alleged that the case involves Rs 187 crore which has been fraudulently transferred to fake accounts in Telangana and used during the Lok Sabha election.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor