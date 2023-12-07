ED files charge sheet against 3 wildlife poachers for trading of leopard skin, organs

New Delhi, Dec 7 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has filed a charge sheet against three alleged wildlife poachers namely Satyaban Sahu, Mahit Bhue and Souki Thethua in connection with the alleged trading of leopard skin and organs.

The ED said that the agency filed the charge sheet under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED filed the charge sheet against Sahu, Bhue and Thethua of Baragarh district Odisha, in the Court of the Sessions Judge, Khurda at Bhubaneswar-cum-Special Court (PMLA) with prayer for conviction and punishment of the accused persons and also confiscation of proceeds of crime.

The court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by ED in this case on December 4, the agency said.

The ED case is based on the FIR and charge sheet filed against the accused persons, by the Special Task Force, Crime Branch, Odisha under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

"ED investigation revealed that the accused persons were allegedly involved in trading of leopard skin and wildlife articles or organs or trophies since long and one leopard skin, 11 numbers of its nail and four number of its teeth valued at Rs 6.30 lakh was identified as proceeds of crime,' the agency added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor